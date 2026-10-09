Stephen A. Smith: DSA an ‘Impediment’ to the Success of the Democratic Party

On Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity asked ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to react to some of the Democratic Party’s fringe elements, including Hasan Piker, an online streamer who has made hyperbolic comments about Republicans and the American system of government and economics.

Hannity tied Piker to Michigan’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, who Hannity associated with the so-called Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

According to Smith, he opposed DSA-affiliated candidates, calling them an impediment to the Democratic Party’s success.

“So, the thing is what about his — ‘Oh, he’s just a California streamer’ who was out on the campaign trail with him multiple times a guy by the name of Hassan Piker who said the streets of America should run red with capitalist blood?” Hannity said.

Smith replied, “Let me be very, very clear, I am about moderate Democrat. That’s what — I’m not for socialist. I’m not for anybody with DSA. I’m not with anything as you would describe the radical left and I think it’s an impediment to the success of the Democratic Party because as long as that’s existing, they’re going to be a house divided and you’re not going to be able to come together to beat them.”

“However, your president is helping some of them look goo,d as these polls are showing as the midterms approach, he’s not very popular right now, Sean,” he added.

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