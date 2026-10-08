Exclusive — Undercover Video Shows Ohio Democrats Bragging About Shoplifting, Telling Voters They’re ‘Victims of Society’

Footage obtained by Breitbart News shows Ohio Democrat field organizers encouraging volunteers to say being gay or a woman makes them “victims of society,” and one conversation features at least two organizers giggling and laughing about items they’ve shoplifted.

The footage comes from an undercover journalist taking part in a canvassing training session with OhioWins, the Ohio Democrat Party’s primary field program assisting federal and state candidates.

In the first video, Harrison Crone is discussing with Julie Ellis, the phone banking lead, how he steals items, like his $20 sunglasses:

Harrison Crone: This is how you know I’m gay, though, my diva sunglasses. Julia Ellis: Oh my god. Harrison Crone: I love them. Walmart. They were like 20 bucks. Julia Ellis: Are you serious? Harrison Crone: 20 bucks, but I might not have paid for them— Julia Ellis: [Laughs] Harrison Crone: Huh? Who said that? I was like, “Oh, wee! They’re in my pocket! Crazy!” Julia Ellis: You’re like, “How did this happen…?” Harrison Crone: I’m like, I don’t make that much. Like, I’m not paying $20 for sunglasses. Julia Ellis: Especially not at Walmart. You gotta stick it to the man. Harrison Crone: That’s right!

They then go on to discuss how they just need to not reach the price limit laws for stealing before it becomes a felony:

Julia Ellis: I’m telling you, if I — like if they’ve reached that, like whatever that like price limit of how much you can steal before they arrest you — Harrison Crone: Yeah, before it’s a felony. Julia Ellis: They — they would have had us. But Sutter Home Wine, they would have those tiny little wine bottles, and you could just pull them out of the cardboard carrier, and we would do that and, like, put them into this sweatshirt shirt sleeve. Harrison Crone: Oh my gosh! Good thing you work for the party now! [Laughs]

In another training session, Crone and Ellis talk about how they use identity politics to sell their talking points to voters, specifically saying volunteers should talk about how they are “victims of society.”

Harrison Crone: Notice how she said “affordability.” And I know the talking points, I know Sherrod [Brown] loves talking about affordability. So it’s all about listening and like, pivoting. Some other good ones, um, LGBTQ rights. Um, you don’t have to necessarily name specific candidate talking points, but you can reference, “Hey, you know, Democrats are pro-gay, pro-LGBTQ.” Um, for me personally, I’m a gay man, so I can be like, “Oh, well, I’m gay and I love the Democrats!” Um, this is, you know, recognizing certain biases. So like, if they say women’s rights, Julia, you can capitalize on that. Julia Ellis: I know, I’m a victim of the system. Harrison Crone: Don’t be afraid to use your own identity in this. I think it makes a stronger message, especially with like, “I know I’m gay, I’ve been gay.” Julia Ellis: And they’re like, “Oh, poor victim of society.” Harrison Crone: Right! They’re not going to close the door on you now! Um, even on phone calls, when they’re like, “I love gay issues,” I’m like, “Oh, you don’t say…”

According to their campaign’s website, OhioWins’ activities include: Door-to-door canvassing, voter contact, phone banking, volunteer recruitment, and voter protection/ballot access training.

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