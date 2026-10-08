Sec. Hegseth: Public Will Get to Watch Nidal Hasan’s Execution

On Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made clear the public will be able to see the December 3, 2026, execution of terrorist Nidal Hasan.

Breitbart News reported that Hasan will be executed at Fort Hood for the mass shooting he carried out at that same military installation on November 5, 2009. Hasan’s attack left 13 dead and numerous others wounded as he shouted, “Allahu Akbar,” while committing the atrocity.

On October 6, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to an Associated Press (AP) report noting that President Donald Trump approved the execution by firing squad.

Now, Hegseth is making clear the public will be able to watch it.

He told Real America’s Voice, “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

The execution will occur at 1:00 p.m., which is the same time Hasan’s attack on personnel at Fort Hood took place.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.