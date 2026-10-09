Trump Vows to Protect Christopher Columbus from Radical Left

President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to protect the legacy of explorer Christopher Columbus from the radical left and accused Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed of wanting to abolish Columbus Day.

Trump’s comments came during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House.

“As you know, the radical left communists hate Columbus, and they want to abolish Columbus Day. They’re still trying very hard,” he said.

“You know this guy, I call him Mohammed Al Fayad. Some people call him Abdul. I call him Mohammed. Somebody said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I feel like it.’ But he wants to abolish Columbus Day… Can you believe it?” Trump added.

Trump then pledged to protect Columbus’s legacy from those who seek to erase it.

“But I’ll tell you what, we’re going to be here almost two and a half years… He’s going to be so protected, like nobody’s ever been protected before, because they want to tear down the history and heritage that makes us who we are,” he said.

He highlighted other major American historical figures whose statues were either once toppled or have otherwise been targeted by the left for cancellation. Trump promised to protect their legacies.

“Not only Columbus. I mean, we had a time when they wanted to rip down the statue of Abraham Lincoln. That was about the end… Now we’ve hit pay dirt, you know… because they thought he was a racist. But he’s the one that freed the country,” Trump said.

“George Washington: they’ve taken the name of George Washington off schools, many schools…But these are different days now. Now we don’t do that anymore,” he added.

“So we protect Lincoln, we protect Washington, we protect Thomas Jefferson. They wanted to rip down Thomas Jefferson’s memorial,” the president continued.

Trump touted that he invoked a law for stiffer punishments for toppling statues in his first term.