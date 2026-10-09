Crow: Holding Public Executions Is Acting Like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said holding public executions would mean the United States is acting like ISIS, al-Qaeda or Russia.

Crow said, “Well, with Pete Hegseth, it’s always a race to the bottom with him. And this is part of a broader trend. You know, it is true that what the shooter did was horrific. He demands to be punished, should be put away for life, the victims deserve justice. What Pete Hegseth always thinks, though, is that we defeat our enemies and adversaries by acting like them. That is his theory, that we should act like ISIS. We should act like al-Qaeda. We should act like Russia. That couldn’t be further from the truth. And that is an absolutely un-American way to think about it. We are better than our adversaries and our enemies, because we should be setting the standard and doing better than them. And that’s something that Pete Hegseth just simply doesn’t understand.”

He added, “There is a military culture, in a sense of leadership, that you’re supposed to set the standard of morality and ethics. You’re supposed to be a quiet professional. You speak softly and carry a big stick. You know, we’re not strong and tough because we pound our chest and act like it, and perform workout videos and display that for the world to see. We’re strong and tough because we’re good at what we do, and because we will go after our adversaries and we’ll protect Americans. And actions like this, like publicly displaying an execution runs counter to all of this. It weakens us. It weakens us at home and abroad. It weakens our standing in the world.”

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