Deputy U.S. Marshal Killed While Serving Warrant in Louisiana

A deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The incident occurred in the area of Rutland Road.

WBRZ noted that the “Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, were conducting a law enforcement operation to arrest a wanted fugitive when the shooting occurred.”

KALB reported that the deadly shooting was followed by a three-hour standoff after which the suspect was taken into custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now heading up the investigation into the deadly attack.

FBI NOLA released a statement which said, in part, “The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”