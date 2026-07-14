Deputy U.S. Marshal Killed While Serving Warrant in Louisiana

Members of the Fugitive Location and Apprehension Group, FLAG, held a briefing in a parkin
Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

A deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon while serving an arrest warrant on a fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The incident occurred in the area of Rutland Road.

WBRZ noted that the “Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, were conducting a law enforcement operation to arrest a wanted fugitive when the shooting occurred.”

KALB reported that the deadly shooting was followed by a three-hour standoff after which the suspect was taken into custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now heading up the investigation into the deadly attack.

FBI NOLA released a statement which said, in part, “The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

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