Concealed Carrier Shoots Alleged Robber at Chicago-Area Gas Station

A man with an Illinois Concealed Carry License shot and wounded an alleged armed robber Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park.

ABC 7 reported that the concealed carrier was pumping gas into his vehicle at a Shell station when the alleged armed robber approached from behind the pump, gun drawn. The concealed carrier responded by reaching behind his back, drawing his own gun and firing multiple times.

WGN-TV noted that the alleged armed robber could be seen on surveillance video wearing a mask.

The alleged armed robber was able to scramble away but was soon found by police and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Naseem Elmosa, the son of the Shell station’s owner, said, “The guy had a gun on him, which happened to be really convenient for him.”

He added, “I’m hoping nobody comes across this situation, but just in case this ever happens, they’re able to defend themselves. So it’s really nice, really important to see that guy defend himself in the way that everybody should be able to.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.