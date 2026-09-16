Nolte: ‘60 Minutes’ Debuts to 25-Year Ratings Low Under Bari Weiss

The season 59 debut of the disgraced, far-left 60 Minutes hit a 25-year low under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

“Sunday’s episode brought in 7.94 million viewers on CBS, down 21 percent from last season’s premiere, according to Nielsen,” reports the far-left Wrap. Additionally, there were only “1.6 million viewers among adults ages 25-54, a steeper 33 percent year-over-year decline in the key demographic.”

This adds up to the worst “season-premiere audience since at least 2000” and the first episode since 2000 to “fall below 9 million total viewers and 2 million adults ages 25-54, according to Nielsen.”

What did CBS News expect?

What did Bari Weiss expect?

What did David Ellison expect?

Everyone is about 15 years behind on how the news media works in the modern age.

This drop in ratings is not surprising to those of us who actually pay attention to the media ecosystem. To begin with, ratings for 60 Minutes have been in steady decline since 2000, when the show averaged 17.1 million viewers. By 2005, it was 13.6 million. By 2015, it was 12.3 million. By 2025, it was 8.32 million. Therefore, 7.94 million viewers in 2026 is perfectly in line with a 25-year trend.

But here’s where Ellison and Weiss truly failed…

After decades of insulting anyone to the right of Stalin, after decades of deliberately lying and spreading misinformation to benefit the left, after decades of serving as a super PAC for the Democrat Party, 60 Minutes has forever alienated and lost those of us to the right of Stalin. And no, a house-trained conservative like Ross Douthat will not bring us back.

Dear David and Bari: We’re not standing in a corner pouting until we get our way. We’re not angry at 60 Minutes and looking for some kind of olive branch. We don’t miss 60 Minutes and hope to repair the relationship. Instead, we are long, long, long past that. We’re done with 60 Minutes, which means we have moved on, which means you cannot win us back. We just don’t care anymore. And this means…

All 60 Minutes can do in trying to win us back is alienate the tiny base of viewers it has left, which is the far left.

It’s the same with the CBS Evening News. In 2020, it averaged five million viewers. In recent weeks, under Weiss, it often drops below four million. ABC frequently doubles the CBS Evening News.

It’s the same with CBS Mornings. Since 2021, the ratings have dropped from 2.46 million to 1.7 million, about a million fewer viewers than the ABC and NBC morning shows.

It’s too late to win back Normal People. We have moved on. We’re no longer angry, you see. It’s worse than that: we’re indifferent.

Bari Weiss and David Ellison need to read the room. If they want to succeed, they must choose fish or fowl. You must be Fox News or MS Now. You must be the New York Times or Breitbart News.

Any attempt to be both is a recipe for disaster because we ain’t coming back and the leftist viewers won’t put up with even a whiff of fairness or truth, so they will flee.

My suggestion is to turn 60 Minutes back over to the loony left and then launch a separate news magazine show for conservatives that tells the truth, presents full context, respects science and facts, is skeptical of everyone in power, be they Republican or Democrat, and is founded on Western ideals.