Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) is urging voters to support Question 9 on the November ballot, thereby securing new prohibitions on “assault weapons” and “ghost guns.”

The Telegram & Gazette noted that Healey rallied with “teachers and advocates” in support of Question 9 on Sunday.

She said, “We need to vote YES on 9.”

Healey added:

Our administration has always prioritized public safety, and that starts with protecting our communities from the threat of gun violence. This law bans ghost guns, helps keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and others, and invests in violence prevention programs.

In addition to securing an “assault weapons” and “ghost gun” ban, Massachusetts Sec. of State William Galvin (D) explained that Question 9 also expands the state’s red flag law, adds a requirement that individuals “be 21 years of age to own semiautomatic rifles or shotguns,” and redefines “machine gun” so as to include bump stocks and trigger cranks as items banned under the term.

Question 9 also changes the definition of “silencer” so that it “[includes] the parts used to construct a silencer.”

It also “prohibits the carrying of firearms in government buildings, polling locations, and schools, with certain exceptions.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.