Hero Dad’s Last Words to Oregon School Shooter: ‘F*ck You’

During an interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, the father who shot and killed the Silver Rail Elementary School attacker revealed his last words to the dying 16-year-old were “f*ck you.”

Breitbart News reported that the father, 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, talked about hearing the screams of children begging for their lives as he entered the school.

He told CNN that after hearing the screams he said to himself, “I have to go in. People are going to die.”

On Tuesday, Giamanco told CBS Mornings he went into “fight or flight” mode and that all emotion left him and he “just kind of went into a mission mode.”

He talked about crawling into the building and peeking into the special education classroom where the attacker was located. He recounted seeing the attacker “struggling with a teacher” who was trying to disarm him.

Giamanco said the attacker was so distracted by the teacher that he knew he had “a split second” to act. Therefore, Giamanco said he “swung the door open” and saw the opportunity to “complete my mission.”

He described the 16-year-old as then “struggling with his weapon” and “trying to regain control.” Giamanco alluded to shooting the 16-year-old again to end the threat.

Between the first shot and the final one, Giamanco recounted that the 16-year-old tried to say something to him, but he did not want to hear it. He said he just looked at the attacker and said, “F*ck you,” then put an end to the danger.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.