Raskin: Republicans ‘Practically Begging’ Us to Impeach Trump

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said Republicans are practically begging Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.

Co-host Luke Russert said, “Congressman Raskin, you mentioned that impeachment of the president is a possibility, but more as sort of something to keep in the constitutional toolbox, not necessarily something you’re going to run to anytime soon.”

Raskin said, “Let me just start with Trump for a second. No, we’re not going to do them any political favors. I mean, they are practically begging us at this point to impeach Trump because he’s such an albatross. He’s such a weight on their party. And they understand he basically has brought the party of Lincoln down to humiliation and defeat and disgrace across the country. They would love nothing more than for us to impeach him. Of course, all of them who are still left in this cult of authoritarian personality are still following everything that he says. So at the very least, we want to give them some time to stew in their own juices, to lie in the bed that they made, and see whether any of them can find the backbone and the principle to break with Donald Trump.”

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