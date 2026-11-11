Raphael Warnock: ‘Trump Is Now a Defanged Old Lion Who Is Wounded’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that President Donald Trump “is now a defanged old lion who’s wounded.”

Warnock said, “What I’ve been saying is that evil always goes too far, and therefore it contains within itself the seed of its own destruction. I think that those who are used to playing with power got to be a little bit too impressed with themselves. This extreme Supreme Court pushed forward this Callais decision, which in my view, is one of the worst Supreme Court decisions in my lifetime. It literally opened the door, poured fuel on the fire of partisan gerrymandering, which has a huge racial subtext, whether people want to admit it or not, particularly when you’re talking about the South. And literally, we saw states like Louisiana and others begin to gerrymander lines in the middle of an election, in some cases, while people were voting, they were arguing about the lines. The people all across the South who know this awful history said that you will not diminish us.”

He added, “And so what what we learned tonight is there are many battles ahead of us. Let’s be clear. The next two years are going to be tough because Donald Trump is now a defanged old lion who’s wounded, knows he’s on his way out. He’s a lame duck president. That’s a dangerous situation. But but let’s bask in the light and the joy of this tonight and be reminded that that when we show up, when we struggle, it makes a huge difference. And tonight, Scott Colom made history. I know what that feels like. But you know what’s even sweeter is when you get to make a difference tomorrow. He’ll make a difference in the United States Senate.”

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