Actor Frankie Muniz Hospitalized After Daytona Speedway Crash

Actor Frankie Muniz has been hospitalized following a crash during practice at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star reportedly crashed while practicing for the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Classic at Daytona on Wednesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital, and the latest reports indicate he is awake and alert.

Muniz, age 40, became a full-time driver with Reaume Brothers Racing in the 2025 racing season. The team said in a statement on Instagram following the crash:

Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today’s Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert. We’ll share updates as they become available. Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie’s privacy at this time.

According to NBC News, Muniz will not compete and will be replaced by racer Jenson Altzman.

“After a practice crash earlier today, Frankie Muniz will not start the race tonight,” an announcer said during the race’s broadcast.

Muniz also competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in a No. 33 Ford F-150.