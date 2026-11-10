Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated with his family from his private residence to a military base after Iranian threats against his life escalated beyond an “advanced stage,” according to reports Tuesday.

The threats come as President Donald Trump has chosen to intensify the sweeping economic offensive against Iran spearheaded by Bessent, rather than resume major military operations, placing the Treasury secretary at the center of Washington’s strategy to economically isolate the Islamic Republic.

The New York Times first disclosed the relocation, citing three people familiar with the matter who said intelligence about threats against Bessent contributed to a broader U.S. assessment that Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials had reached a more advanced stage.

A senior administration official subsequently confirmed the move to Fox News, revealing that the threats against Bessent had progressed beyond an advanced stage and directly attributing Iran’s targeting of the Treasury secretary to his leadership of the administration’s economic campaign.

“Threats against Sec. Bessent reached more than an advanced stage, which is why he and his family made the move,” the official said.

“The move shows that Treasury’s strategy regarding Iran is working because Iran is trying to get to the architect of that strategy,” the official added.

A Treasury Department spokesperson also confirmed the relocation, declaring that Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats” and remains committed to carrying out the administration’s economic offensive aimed at crippling Tehran’s economy.

Since August, Bessent has spearheaded Operation Economic Outcast, a sweeping campaign aimed at economically isolating Iran through intensified sanctions, a U.S. naval blockade restricting its oil exports, and measures targeting the international financial and commercial networks sustaining the regime.

The offensive extends beyond Iran itself, threatening foreign banks, businesses, and other entities facilitating Tehran’s trade with exclusion from the U.S. dollar-based financial system, while seeking to choke off oil revenues and funding for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

As Breitbart News reported, Bessent described the campaign as “the greatest economic isolation operation in the history of the world,” outlining an effort to financially suffocate the Iranian regime.

“We are going to asphyxiate this regime,” Bessent declared, describing the combination of sanctions and the naval blockade as “one of the most powerful one-two punches in the history of economic isolation.”

The campaign has now emerged as Trump’s preferred strategy for confronting Tehran. According to a separate Axios report Tuesday, Bessent was among several senior administration officials who advocated continuing the economic offensive rather than resuming major military operations or pursuing an agreement that failed to meet American demands.

The group also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who supported sustained economic pressure as an alternative to renewed strikes while remaining skeptical that Iran’s current negotiating demands could produce an acceptable agreement.

Explaining the strategy during a closed-door meeting with G7 foreign ministers in Paris, Rubio said Trump was not limited to choosing between renewed military operations and an unacceptable agreement. “The third option we have is to continue to do what we do now,” he said, according to three people present.

Rubio emphasized that the economic campaign had no fixed end date, with Washington continuing to impose mounting costs on Tehran while restricting its ability to finance terrorist organizations and rebuild its military capabilities.

Bessent outlined the potential scale of the economic damage in an interview with Iran International in late October, predicting that Iran’s economy could contract by more than 25 percent over the year ending March 2027.

“I would predict that from March of ’26 until March of ’27, the economy would contract more than 25 percent, which is more than the Soviet Union contracted after its collapse,” Bessent said.

Despite the mounting pressure, Bessent has maintained that the objective is to force Tehran to accept American demands, including abandoning its nuclear program, surrendering its highly enriched uranium, ending support for regional proxies, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The threats against Bessent follow weeks of mounting U.S. intelligence warnings that Iranian operatives were advancing plots to assassinate Americans, prompting heightened security precautions across the Middle East and beyond.

In an unclassified October 23 intelligence memorandum detailed by Breitbart News, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Rubio that Iranian plots to kill Americans had reached advanced stages, contributing to heightened security alerts and reductions in U.S. diplomatic personnel across the region.

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” Clayton wrote.

The warnings have also coincided with security precautions at American military installations overseas, including the relocation of U.S. aircraft from British bases following reported Iranian threats and a suspected terrorist plot targeting a facility housing American forces.

Iran has also been implicated in assassination plots targeting senior American officials, including Trump, whom Tehran has repeatedly threatened in retaliation for the January 2020 U.S. strike that killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

In 2024, federal prosecutors charged Farhad Shakeri, an alleged IRGC operative, with participating in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Trump during the presidential campaign.

As Trump doubles down on the economic strategy Bessent helped design, the Treasury secretary now finds himself under military protection from the Iranian regime his campaign is intended to isolate — even as Washington signals that the pressure will continue rather than give way to renewed major military operations.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.