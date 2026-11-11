Argentina President Javier Milei was brought to tears during his farewell to Pope Leo XIV following the Holy Father’s historic visit to the country.

The moment occurred as Pope Leo prepared to depart on the papal plane, with Javier Milei fshedding heavy tears, while he reportedly asked the Holy Father to pray for him. Take a look:

The emotional farewell marks a profound moment for Milei, who has clashed with the Catholic Church going back to the pontificate of Pope Francis. As Breitbart News reported in 2023:

A group of more than 20 Argentine Catholic priests celebrated a joint “Mass of Atonement” in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, to defend Pope Francis and respond to statements issued by libertarian economist, lawmaker, and presidential front-runner Javier Milei in 2020. In those remarks, Milei accused the Pope of being an “imbecile who defends social justice,” a “son of a bitch preaching communism,” and “the representative of the evil one on Earth.” Milei remains outspokenly critical of Pope Francis, although his tone has moderated since he took the lead in the October election.

Despite the tension, Milei and Francis had a cordial meeting when the two met at the Vatican nearly one year later in 2024. The Holy See Press Office said at the time that the meeting touched on a range of issues.

“During the cordial discussions, which took place at the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and the Argentine Republic, and the will to strengthen them further,” according to a press statement.

“The parties then addressed the new Government’s programme to counter the economic crisis,” it continued. “Attention then turned to various themes of an international character, especially ongoing conflicts and the commitment to peace among nations.”

While Milei was raised Roman Catholic, he has floated the idea of converting to Judaism, but that has never taken shape.

Pope Leo’s visit to Argentina has been hailed as a success, drawing a massive crowd of over 2.5 million people for his outdoor Mass in Buenos Aires this week.