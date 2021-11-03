Nigeria: Gunmen Storm University in Capital, Abduct Six People

Unidentified gunmen stormed the University of Abuja in Nigeria in the early hours of Tuesday morning and abducted six people, including an economics professor and two of his children, Nigeria’s Premium Times reported.

An unspecified number of gunmen “invaded the senior staff quarters” at the university, located in Nigeria’s national capital, at approximately 1:00 am on November 2 and “operated for about an hour,” according to the newspaper, which cited the account of a resident at the staff quarters. The anonymous source said the gunmen kidnapped “a professor of Economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, and some other residents of the quarters.”

Abuja University spokesman Habib Yakoob confirmed the invasion and abduction to the Premium Times saying the victims of the attack were “about six” in number.

“Yes, I just confirmed that the information is true. Apart from the professor and his children, a non-academic staffer was also involved. They are about six victims,” Yakoob said.

He added that Nigerian federal security forces were mobilized on Tuesday morning “to secure their freedom,” referring to the abductees.

“They are on their trail,” Yakoob said of the task force.

The Premium Times described Obansa Joseph as a “distinguished economist of repute” in Nigeria who “has published extensively in national and international journals and has served in several management and administrative capacities within the University of Abuja.”

Grace Ayanbimpe, a female professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos, was similarly kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in the early morning hours of May 17, along with her husband. Jos is a Nigerian city located 166 miles northeast of Abuja.

“The kidnappers came to their house around 2:00 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbors who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets,” the Punch reported on May 17.

The Nigerian newspaper cited the account of eyewitness Philip Dachung, who lives in the residential community where the abduction took place.

“So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t where they are right now,” Dachung said.

Professor Ayanbimpe and her husband were found unharmed by local security forces approximately 24 hours after they were kidnapped, according to Ubah Ogaba, a spokesman for the regional Plateau Police Command.

“With the concerted efforts of the Police Tactical team, Plateau State Command, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were released unhurt,” Ogaba told reporters on May 18, without providing further details.