‘Child Abuse’: Israel Slams Use of Children with Mock AK-47s in Pro-Palestinian March in South Africa

Israel condemned the use of children carrying mock AK-47s in a pro-Palestinian march in Cape Town, South Africa, last week, calling it a form of “child abuse” on Monday.

The term “child abuse” was used by Israeli government spokesman David Mencer, during a briefing with reporters.

As Breitbart News reported, citing the South African Jewish Report:

The South African government said Monday that it will never give up its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) — as reports emerged of children parading with mock AK-47s in anti-Israel protests in Cape Town. Ronald Lamola, the South African minister of foreign affairs, reiterated South Africa’s commitment to pursuing a judgement against Israel for “genocide,” though Israel had reacted in self-defense against openly genocidal terrorists. … Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Report noted that children had been dressed in Palestinian keffiyehs and given mock machine guns as part of an annual protest against Israel during the last week of Ramadan, known as Quds Day.

A photograph of the children participating in the demonstration was proudly posted on the Facebook page of Radio 786, an Islamic radio station based in Cape Town.

The radio station also posted footage of the incendiary march, including video of children, both boys and girls, marching with mock AK-47s, and members of the crowd waving Hezbollah flags and portraits of Iranian leaders.

Mencer, commenting on behalf of Israel, said: “Any examples of enlisting children to carry mock AK-47 is grotesque, it is child abuse.”

South Africa has accused Israel of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.