Nigeria Extradites Fugitive Gang Leader to China

Nigerian police announced Sunday they have extradited Chinese gang leader Dai Qisheng, who was arrested on August 8 in a joint operation with Interpol.

Dai was returned to China on August 15 under a “police-to-police cooperation framework” with Chinese authorities.

Dai was described by Nigerian police as a notorious organized crime figure in China’s Guizhou province. He fled China in 2024 after local police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dai was tracked down and arrested with the assistance of Interpol’s offices in Beijing and Abuja. The Nigeria Police Force congratulated all of the agencies involved for conducting a “landmark operation.”

“The arrest and repatriation of Dai Qisheng sends a clear message to criminals worldwide that Nigeria will not be a hiding place for fugitives,” said Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

“This decisive action, carried out in collaboration with Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Beijing and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, underscores the force’s unyielding commitment to its fight against transnational organised crime,” Nigerian police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi said.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has reassured that the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to continuously improve on international alliances, leveraging intelligence-sharing and operational collaboration to ensure that borders never become barriers to justice,” Adejobi said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun declined to comment when asked about the extradition from Nigeria on Monday.