President Donald Trump said this weekend that he will not personally attend the G20 summit in South Africa in November, but will send Vice President JD Vance instead.

Trump’s participation had long been in doubt, as had that of the U.S. as a whole, given growing tensions. In February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in South Africa due to that country’s “anti-American” policies. Those policies have only continued in the months since, with South Africa openly siding with Iran in the aftermath of the 12 Day War and the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites. South Africa has also continued to support Hamas against Israel by pursuing a “genocide” case against Israel.

Trump has accused South Africa of “genocide” toward white farmers, offering Afrikaner farmers asylum in the U.S. South Africa has vigorously rejected the accusation, though last month President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed the murderous, anti-white so-called “land reforms” that Zimbabwe undertook 25 years ago.

South Africa’s foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, ascribed Trump’s decision to the supposed fact that Trump was “reluctant to travel a long distance.” He said that South Africa welcomed Trump’s decision to send Vance.

The U.S. will take over the G20 presidency after the summit in Johannesburg.

The G20 was conceived as a means of promoting stability by coordinating the leading developed nations and developing nations. However, its original mission has become clouded.

South Africa, which currently holds the G20 presidency, focused on “solidarity, equality, and sustainability.”

