South Africa Pays Homage to Ayatollah; Signs Iran’s ‘Condolence Book’

South Africa’s foreign affairs ministry posted a photograph of a senior official Tuesday with a portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khameni, the so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, a she signed a “condolence book” for Iran in Pretoria.

The “Department of International Relations and Cooperation” posted images of Deputy Minister Anna Thandi Moraka visiting the Iranian embassy and signing the condolence book, near a portrait of Khamenei.

It was not clear what the “condolences” were for. Most of Iran’s senior military command, which has been engaged in missile attacks and terror attacks on Israeli civilians, was killed by Israel during the 12 Day War.

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has been considered close to Iran, amid unproven suspicions that it also has received funding from the Iranian regime. But the government itself — until now — attempted to portray itself as non-aligned, deflecting criticism of the ANC’s behavior by citing the theoretical distinction between the ruling party and the state.

Iran murdered 27 civilians in its missile attacks during the war, and killed one Israeli soldier home on leave. Thousands more were injured and displaced.

