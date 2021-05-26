China: Fauci Immoral, ‘Not as Good’ as Chinese Scientists

The editor-in-chief of the Global Times, China’s most belligerent English-language government newspaper, accused American public health personality Anthony Fauci of having “festered further in morality” and being “not as good” as Chinese scientists Tuesday after Fauci speculated that the Chinese coronavirus may not have originated in nature.

Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) who became a television celebrity following regular promotion by former President Donald Trump, said in an interview on May 11 that he was “not convinced” the Chinese coronavirus originated in nature. He has since calibrated his statement, saying it is “highly likely” the virus was the product of natural evolution.

The origin of the Chinese coronavirus has attracted renewed interest this week following the publication of a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing a leaked State Department document, claiming individuals working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses in November 2019, shortly before doctors in the city of Wuhan diagnosed the first-ever cases of Chinese coronavirus. The Wuhan outbreak, and the Chinese Communist Party’s gross mismanagement of it, preceded the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 3.4 million people worldwide. The WIV boasts some of the world’s preeminent experts on coronaviruses and was known to have been researching bat coronaviruses at the time of the outbreak.

The official position of the Chinese Communist Party is that the “true” origin of the Chinese coronavirus is likely a laboratory leak at Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army base housing a virology facility in Maryland. Despite the complete lack of evidence of any coronavirus cases in Maryland prior to their emergence in Wuhan, and no evidence of any abnormal, contagious respiratory illnesses in the area at a chronologically feasible time, Beijing has pressured the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to send an exploratory mission to the United States to study the “origin” of the virus.

The Chinese government’s pursuit of a “lab leak” theory of the origin of the virus did not prevent Global Times top editor Hu Xijin from attacking Fauci in a column titled, “U.S. Elites Degenerate Further in Morality, and Fauci Is One of Them.”

“Because of their anti-China stance, US elites have festered further in morality. Even figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top expert in public health, have echoed their opinion war against China,” Hu wrote. “Fauci said that he is no longer convinced that the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic originated naturally.”

Hu dismissed Fauci as an inferior expert to those the Chinese Communist Party has elevated, most prominently infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan. Hu did not note that Zhong, like many international scientists, has strongly criticized China’s poor vaccination program for being too slow and potentially placing China in a situation where it is among the last large countries on earth to reach herd immunity. Hu also omitted that Zhong has collaborated with Fauci.

“In terms of expertise and influence, American experts such as Fauci can hardly match Chinese top experts. First, among American experts, there is no expert like Zhong Nanshan who can give a decisive assessment of the country’s epidemic situation,” Hu claimed. “American experts are weaker than their Chinese counterparts in understanding the epidemic and influencing the anti-virus fight.”

American scientists’ “professional level and attention are not as good as that of Chinese scientists,” Hu asserted, failing to address the issue of how Chinese infectious disease experts failed to contain the pandemic, given their alleged superiority.

On Twitter, which Hu frequents as a state propagandist despite Beijing banning most citizens from using the social media site, Hu cited Fauci’s suspicions on the origin of the virus to echo the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s insinuations that the virus indeed did not come from nature, but from the U.S. Army.

Well, since Wuhan lab has been probed, it is now turn for the US Fort Detrick biolab. Also, the US anti-pandemic fight guided by Mr. Fauci is unimpressive, hopefully he can play a due role in persuading the Biden govt to cooperate with international investigation. pic.twitter.com/tzejCNASv5 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 24, 2021

Fauci attracted Hu’s ire responding to a question regarding the virus on May 11, stating he was “not convinced” its origin is a naturally occurring animal reservoir.

“No, actually. … No, I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened,” Fauci said at the time. Fauci had previously dismissed the possibility of the Chinese coronavirus being a product of human engineering.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci said in May 2020, “a number of very qualified evolutionary biologists have said that everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in nature and then jumped species.”