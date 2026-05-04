PragerU Mocks the Leftist Journos That Failed to Destroy Them

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit talked about media coverage.

Streit said, “You’ll have these alleged journalists, they’ll come out here, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, we want to get to know you better. We want to want to…write about you.’ … They’ll come out and they come in truly with an agenda.”

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