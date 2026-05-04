Exclusive — PragerU CEO: Education Has Gotten Worse as It Has Gotten More Expensive

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit talked about education.

Streit said, “We’re doing better at spending more money on things that don’t work. We’re doing better at that. But we’re definitely not doing better at

reading.”

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