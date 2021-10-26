Coronavirus: China Starts Vaccinating 3-Year-Olds

Chinese government health officials recently began vaccinating children as young as three years old against the Chinese coronavirus, the state-run China Daily reported Tuesday.

“Many provinces in China have started vaccinating children aged 3 to 11, as the number of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] cases has grown due to small recent outbreaks related to tour groups in Gansu province and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region,” China Daily, a newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s publicity department, reported on October 26.

“Cities including Changde, Hunan province, and Jinhua, Zhejiang province, have also started vaccinating kids in that age group,” the publication revealed. “Places in Fujian and Anhui provinces plan to start vaccination programs for the young.”

As mentioned by China Daily on Tuesday, China’s coronavirus caseload has surged in recent days. Communist authorities have officially blamed the rise in cases on a tourist group that traveled from Shanghai to China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region this month. Starting on October 19, the group’s members began testing positive for coronavirus upon returning to their various home cities, which extended beyond Shanghai.

“[T]he tour group … had spread the virus to seven provincial regions and cities as of Tuesday [October 19], including port cities in Inner Mongolia and [the] capital of Shaanxi Province [Xi’an],” China’s state-run Global Times reported.

“The group, which crisscrossed provincial regions in China’s north and northwest, likely came into contact with the virus which may have arrived through port cities in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, although where exactly it came from and how it came into China is unknown,” the Global Times claimed on October 19, citing unnamed Chinese “health experts.”

The government of Shenzhen — a tech hub known as China’s Silicon Valley — has postponed or canceled several upcoming trade fairs and exhibitions in the city citing a need to control the spread of rising coronavirus cases nationwide, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Tuesday.

Municipal authorities issued a statement on October 24 in which they “called off all new events to be held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Centre (SZCEC) in Futian district, home to the central business area, ‘to lower the risks of spreading [Covid-19],'” the Hong Kong-based newspaper relayed.

“Organizers of the China Public Security Expo, which was set for October 29 to November 1 at SZCEC with about 20,000 expected attendees, said the event will be delayed to the end of December or early January next year,” SCMP reported, citing a notice posted by the expo’s official website.

“The Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center has decided to suspend all exhibition activities given increased interprovincial coronavirus cases,” the notice read.

Chinese government authorities officially claim that no new coronavirus cases have been detected in Shenzhen, a city of nearly 13 million people, in recent days despite the tech hub’s expo cancelations this week.