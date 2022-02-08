WATCH: Navy Confirms Leaked Footage of Jet Crashing Aboard Carrier

Leaked video captured the moment an F-35C Lightning II crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged into the South China Sea, a spokesman for the Navy has confirmed.

On Monday, Stars and Stripes reported the $103 million advanced stealth fighter had been recorded making contact with the USS Carl Vinson’s flight deck, catching fire, sliding along the deck, and landing in the water.

“We are aware that there has been an unauthorized release of video footage from flight deck cameras onboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) of the F-35C Lightning II crash that occurred Jan. 24, in the South China Sea,” Naval Air Forces Pacific spokesman Cmdr. Zachary Harrell explained in a recent email, according to Stars and Stripes.

“There is an ongoing investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage,” he added.

An aerial photo showed the deck of the USS Carl Vinson with jets lined up along its edge:

Bird’s-eye view.@USNavy ship #USSCarlVinson transits the South China Sea. How many aircraft can you count? pic.twitter.com/fxtmtpGfp9 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 9, 2021

A cellphone appeared to have recorded the video seen on a desktop computer which may have been taken from the Pilot’s Landing Aid television system.

As the clip played, a landing signal officer was apparently heard telling the pilot to “wave off” and “abort” as the jet approached the deck.

Moments later, the aircraft hit the carrier, hurtled toward the camera, then went out of view:

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft upon impact but officials with the Navy did not confirm exactly when that happened, according to the Navy Times.

Images emerged online in January of the jet after it landed in the water and a video clip of it approaching the carrier before going out of the camera’s view. The Navy has since confirmed their authenticity.

“The crash left the pilot and six other sailors injured. Three were flown to a hospital in Manila, the Philippines; the others were treated aboard the Carl Vinson. The three sailors have been released from the hospital,” the Stripes article read.

Navy officials have yet to announce plans to salvage the aircraft, but maritime salvage warnings were issued following the incident.

The Navy Times reported the “sea service is expected to raise the fallen jet, which is full of technology that would be of high interest to Beijing.”