Watch: U.S. Navy Sends Carrier-Based Fighter Jets over Yellow Sea

The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it conducted an aircraft carrier exercise in the Yellow Sea as part of a “demonstration of resolve” following two partial North Korean tests of a new long-range missile.

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said it “increased the intensity” of a regular “certification exercise” involving the Patriot missile defense system. The exercise in international waters, which involved a simulated combat scenario based around assets provided by USS Abraham Lincoln, “underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK’s recent missile launch behavior,” the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea’s official name.

Hours later, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) announced it had conducted an aircraft carrier-based exercise in the Yellow Sea, which lies off Korea’s west coast. The U.S. Navy exercise involved fourth and fifth generation aircraft, the most advanced currently in operation. It was a “demonstration of our resolve and commitment to our regional allies,” INDOPACOM said.

“DPRK’s significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilises the Northeast Asia region,” USFK said, using the acronym of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“While this type of training is routinely conducted by U.S. Patriot batteries … its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK’s recent missile launch behaviour,” USFK said.