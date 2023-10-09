China Demands Palestinian State, Blames U.S. for Hamas Slaughter in Israel

The Chinese Communist Party demanded the establishment of a Palestinian state on Monday in response to a wave of gruesome massacres in Israel this weekend at the hands of the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas.

Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets into Israel and stormed the country on foot via Gaza, attacking civilians in door-to-door raids and killing and abducting hundreds. Some of the worst carnage occurred at a music festival, where Hamas terrorists killed, raped, tortured, and abducted many of the young attendees. The terrorists uploaded videos to social media in which they displayed the bloodied bodies of their victims and desecrated the corpses, beating and spitting on them.

As of Monday, the Israeli government has documented over 800 people killed and thousands wounded. The number of people abducted and taken into jihadist-controlled areas remains unclear but is believed to be in the hundreds.

Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people. It considers Israel an illegitimate state and has engaged for decades in terrorist violence intended to convert the entirety of Israel into a radical Islamist Palestinian country.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry agreed with Hamas’ calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state during its regular press briefing on Monday.

“To end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel, it is essential to restart the peace talks, implement the two-state solution,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning asserted, “and settle the Palestine question fully and properly through political means at an early date so as to take care of each party’s legitimate concerns.”

Mao declared China a “friend to both Israel and Palestine” and stated that Beijing supports “the two countries living together in peace and enjoying security and growth together.”

“The key to achieving that lies in the realization of the two-state solution and establishment of an independent State of Palestine,” Mao reiterated.

Mao also appeared to discourage Israel from responding to the slaughter with a defense operation.

“Violence for violence is not the answer. The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel,” the spokeswoman advised, “and find a way to bring about enduring peace. China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community towards that end.”

The Global Times, a Chinese government propaganda newspaper, preceded the Foreign Ministry’s statements with an editorial on Sunday blaming the United States for the unprecedented Hamas terrorist onslaught this weekend.

“It’s necessary to recognize that the Israeli-Palestinian issue is a complex conglomerate of problems, and external interference is one of the main reasons why this problem has not been resolved and even intensifies hatred,” the Global Times claimed. “The bias and interference by Western countries, led by the US, in the Israeli-Palestinian issue have been evident for a long time, and historical Middle East conflicts have often had US involvement behind the scenes.”

“It can be said that this large-scale armed conflict between Palestine and Israel once again proves that the means of seeking absolute security, under the guise of peace by the US and the West, cannot achieve true peace and tranquility,” the state newspaper continued. “It also exposes the essence of the US new Middle East strategy. We urge the US and other Western countries to stop this practice and truly participate in the Middle East peace process.”

Chinese regime-approved “expert” Professor Liu Zhongmin similarly blamed America in comments to the Global Times claiming that Washington had been insufficiently deferent to the Palestinians.

“The US has been making plans for solving [the] Palestine-Israel conflict without involving Palestine; and then it forces such plan on Palestine,” Liu.

Liu excused Hamas’s terrorist attack as a “last-ditch effort” in the face of “the current US plan of pushing more Arabic countries to reconcile with Israel.”

Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times deposed after woeful attempts to mask the Chinese regime’s disappearance of Wimbledon tennis champion Peng Shuai, used his video commentary at the newspaper’s website to discourage Israel from protecting its citizens from the ongoing Hamas onslaught.

“Israel’s war of retaliation can be very violent, but it is difficult to hit the right target and produce the effect that it expects,” Hu claimed, failing to identify Hamas opening fire on civilians at a music festival as similarly “violent.”

Hu urged Israel not to retaliate against Hamas and warned, “because the Arab and Islamic world is so large, Israel’s strength can hardly stand the test of history and the future will always be so uncertain.”

China is one of the closest allies of the Islamist regime in Iran, which openly celebrated the largest mass killing of Jews since the Holocaust with a street party in Tehran and a fireworks display. A Hamas spokesman told the BBC on Saturday night that the Iranian rogue state “directly” aided in the planning and execution of the attack; the Wall Street Journal claimed that Iran oversaw the planning and approved the attack a week ago.

China has routinely violated sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, imposed in response to the country’s status as the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism and its routine violation of the human rights of its citizens. In 2021, Reuters revealed the China Concord Petroleum Company (CCPC) as a “central player in the supply of sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela.” In August, the data intelligence firm Kpler revealed that China had dramatically increased its purchases of Iranian oil, expected to take in 1.5 million barrels of crude oil a day by the end of that month.

China is currently engaging in a genocide of the Muslim population of occupied East Turkistan, using concentration camps to imprison, torture, and enslave Uyghur and other ethnic Turkic Muslims. The Muslim world has largely remained silent on this issue and some countries, such as Saudi Arabia, have applauded the genocide as an “anti-terrorism” measure.

