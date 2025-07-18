China Pans Superman: Too Much ‘Western Individualism,’ Not Enough ‘Collective Sacrifice’

The Chinese state propaganda outlet Global Times offered a dismal review of the James Gunn-directed reboot Superman on Thursday, declaring the movie unsuitable for Chinese audiences because of its “Western individualism.”

As the state newspaper typically does in reviewing the few Hollywood movies the Communist Party allows Chinese citizens to watch in theaters, it insisted that the quality of American films has declined below that of China’s domestic productions, which must adhere to communist ideological restrictions and often feature over pro-regime and anti-American propaganda. The Global Times suggested that Superman‘s meager box office showing in China so far is the product of superior competition from Chinese films and accused it of having minimal “global relevance,” omitting that Chinese-made movies typically do not make much money outside of China.

Superman entered American and Chinese theaters on July 11. It debuted at the top of the box office charts in the United States this week, grossing $122 million during its first weekend in the U.S. and Canada. In China, the film made $6.6 million in its opening weekend, a performance the Associated Press described as “relatively soft.”

With a reported budget that may reach as high as $400 million, international success is a necessary factor in making Superman financially viable – particularly in the massive Chinese movie market.

The state-run Global Times posited that the film did not interest Chinese audiences because its values were too American and Chinese moviegoers prefer movies that show more “sacrifice” on the part of the protagonists, rather than excellence.

“The core issue, in my view, lies in the cultural disconnect surrounding Superman’s ‘savior-fallen-to-earth’ redemption arc,” Global Times reviewer Chen Xi wrote. “His narrative, an extraordinary individual destined to save the world, is rooted in Western individualism. While Chinese heroic traditions, conversely, revolve around collective sacrifice.”

Chen suggested that Chinese audiences may prefer a film more focused on Clark Kent, Superman’s powerless journalist alter ego, rather than the hero at the heart of the comic book franchise.

“When Superman ceases to be an aloof alien deity on Chinese screens, instead becoming ‘Clark Kent’ and seeking meaning in ordinary struggles, he may finally bridge cultural divides,” Chen stated, “discovering shared resonance through differences.”

“In this sense, Superman’s struggle for cultural relevance reflects the broader friction of globalization,” he added.

The Chinese Communist Party strictly controls all forms of expression in the country, especially journalism. The Chinese media landscape is almost exclusively comprised of state-run Communist Party newspapers, websites, and television networks. Some citizen journalists attempt to use heavily censored social media sites such as WeChat and Weibo to share local news, but often face criminal charges for doing so. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has repeatedly named China the world’s worst jailer of journalists. The viability of the existence of Kent’s newspaper, the Daily Planet in a Chinese setting under the current is impossible.

The Global Times review credited director James Gunn with showing “respect” for China by visiting the country to promote Superman, but ultimately stated that the film could not be salvageable in Chinese markets in its current American state, as Chinese filmgoers had domestic options that are more relatable. The state newspaper described the runaway success of the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 this year, based on an ancient legend about a magical child, as evidence for the argument that the competition at home in China was too stiff for Hollywood.

“Ne Zha 2′s record-breaking run demonstrates a preference for narratives rooted in local mythology and moral frameworks,” the state outlet claimed. “Meanwhile, Western superhero films, despite their technical prowess, often struggle to transcend their cultural origins to achieve a strong resonation among the Chinese moviegoers.”

The newspaper did not note that, unlike American films that do well globally, Ne Zha 2 has failed to generate much interest outside of Asia and has not made any significant cultural dent in America.

The Global Times concluded that Superman could have been more relatable to audiences in China if its creators had added elements of wuxia to the film. While the newspaper described wuxia as a term meaning “righteous spirit,” it is typically used more to refer to a genre of Chinese film centered around medieval Asia, martial arts, and warlords. To date, the most successful wuxia film in the West has been Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee.

“Ultimately, fusing Superman’s heroism with the Chinese ethos of wuxia, which means righteous spirit, could forge a hero that resonates with Eastern sensibilities,” Chen claimed. “Such a synergy might birth a truly transcultural archetype, one where power serves collective purpose rather than personal glory.”

Superman omits the titular character’s iconic slogan – “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” Gunn, the director, promoted his film shortly before its debut as explicitly “political” and “pro-immigrant,” messages far afield of the policies of the Chinese Communist Party.

“An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” Gunn said in an interview with the U.K. Times. “Yes, it’s about politics … But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.