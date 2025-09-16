Taliban Try to Butter Up Trump: ‘No Serious Obstacles’ to Ties with U.S.

Senior Taliban officials emphasized a desire for normal relations with the United States during a visit with a delegation representing the White House this weekend, Afghan media reported, as the Americans focused on talks to free American prisoners in Afghanistan.

“After the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, there are no serious obstacles in bilateral relations that cannot be resolved,” Zakir Jalali, identified as a “third political director” in the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry, asserted on Sunday, according to Afghanistan’s Tolo News. Jalali compared America’s relationship with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to the immediate situation between America and Vietnam after the communist overthrow of the legitimate government of that country, claiming that “Kabul and Washington are in a better position.”

“The fact that the U.S. delegation has opened its doors to Kabul marks a new and more serious phase in continuing negotiations,” Tolo News quoted Jalali as saying. The report did not clarify what, exactly, he meant by the administration of President Donald Trump “open[ing] its doors to Kabul.”

Trump sent a delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler to meet with senior Taliban officials on Saturday. Boehler was accompanied by longtime American representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the two, according to multiple reports, focused on negotiating freedom for Americans trapped under the repressive jihadists’ rule. The two met with Taliban “foreign minister” Amir Khan Muttaqi in an exchange the Taliban described as cordial and productive.

The American delegation also met with “senior economic official” Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund. According to Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, Akhund used his time to sell the Americans on the Taliban’s claims that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan – exacerbated by the terrorists’ imposition of fundamentalist sharia and its near-total persecution of women – was “improving,” “the banking sector has progressed,” and that American sanctions, not terrorist incompetence and repression, were the main obstacle to a prosperous Afghanistan.

“The Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, Honorable Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, requested that the U.S. delegation shift from confrontation to cooperation with Afghanistan, play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, and invest in various sectors,” Fitrat shared.

The Taliban spokesman claimed that Boehler “praised Afghanistan’s progress in the economic sector” but his statement made clear that the American envoy used his time primarily to advocate for the human rights of Americans imprisoned under the Taliban system.

Similarly, the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News outlet paraphrased Akhund as using his meeting with the Americans to promote Taliban propaganda highlighting “improvements” such as the alleged eradication of drug trafficking, lower unemployment, and the “creation of investor-friendly laws.” Bakhtar notably did not offer any details on what the American delegation said.

Sources speaking to reporters about the content of the statements from the American side emphasized a call to free imprisoned Americans. Trump has emphasized in both of his presidential terms international efforts to free unjustly imprisoned Americans, resolving a large number of high-profile cases during his first term such as the imprisonments of Otto Warmbier in North Korea, Joshua Holt in Venezuela, and Andrew Brunson in Turkey. Speaking to Afghanistan International, unnamed sources said that Boehler focused on pressuring Taliban officials to free Mahmoud Shah Habibi, who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2022. The Taliban has not publicly confirmed that Habibi is in custody, but the FBI believes that Taliban jihadists abducted him while he was serving as Afghanistan’s director of civil aviation in Kabul. The Taliban has freed all those abducted in the same incident except for Habibi and one other unnamed individuals, indicating the Taliban is holding him hostage.

“While the Taliban’s official statements framed the meetings with Boehler and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as focused on normalising relations, economic cooperation and sanctions relief,” Afghanistan International reported, “sources said the American delegation prioritised the issue of prisoner releases. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv on Friday, confirmed that American representatives have been engaged in talks with the Taliban for some time but provided no further details.”

The delegation visiting Kabul this weekend is the second from the White House this year. In March, a negotiating team traveled to Afghanistan to secure the release from Taliban custody of American George Glezmann, who was taken hostage by the jihadists while traveling in the country and kept in custody for two years. The Glezmann liberation set the tone for further conversations between America and the Taliban after 20 years of war, which the Taliban have enthusiastically proclaimed they hope will lead to normalization of relations with the United States.

Only one country on earth, Russia, recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan at press time. Some countries, such as China and Iran, described the jihadist group as an “interim” government and engage in business with it, but have not yet embraced it as a formal government. The United Nations has not invited a Taliban member to represent Afghanistan at its international bodies at press time.

