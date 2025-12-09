Watch Live: Senate Investigates Chinese Opioid Trade in Latin America as Democrats Push Drug Boat Strikes Hoax

The Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control holds a hearing on Chinese drug trafficking through Latin America to the United States on Tuesday, December 9.

The hearing seeks to “uncover how the Chinese mafia drives synthetic opioid trafficking to the United States in the context of increased Chinese investment and trade with Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The hearing comes as Democrats continue to claim that the Trump administration is issuing illegal orders in their strikes against narco-terrorist drug boats in the Carribean.