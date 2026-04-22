A Tokyo theme park worker died after becoming trapped inside a ride for five hours while conducting routine maintenance.

The tragedy happened on the “Flying Balloon” ride on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome City, Fox News reported.

“During routine maintenance work on the ride, one of our employees became trapped within the ride’s gondola mechanism,” the company said. “Following rescue operations, the employee was transported to a hospital, where their death was subsequently confirmed.”

Local media outlet NHK World Japan identified the worker as 24-year-old Kamimura Hina, citing police. Rescuers worked to free her for approximately five hours, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the report.

The “Flying Balloon” ride is a 12-seat rotating ride that rises to around 30 feet and circles a central pillar, per the report.

Kamimura and five other workers were accessing the ride’s mechanisms for the monthly inspection. She is believed to have been working on a stepladder when the raised seats dropped on her and trapped her against the middle pillar, according to the report.

“We offer our deepest prayers for the repose of the deceased employee’s soul, and we extend our profound condolences and apologies to their bereaved family,” the company said. “We also wish to offer our sincere apologies once again to all customers and stakeholders who have been inconvenienced and caused anxiety as a result of this accident.”

The company has suspended operations until further notice at the park while an investigation takes place to determine the cause of the accident, according to the report.