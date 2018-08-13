15-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Man Choking Her Mother

A 15-year-old girl in Forest City, North Carolina, shot and killed a man last week while he was choking her mother.

The Rutherford County District Attorney’s office has already ruled the 15-year-old was justified in shooting Steven Kelley, her mother’s boyfriend, and will face no charges.

WBTV reported that Kelley and the mother, Chandra Nierman, got into a quarrel, and Kelley began choking her. Investigators indicate that Kelley said he “was going to cut her throat and kill everyone in the house.”

Nierman’s 12-year-old son retrieved a gun, which his 15-year-old sister used to shoot Kelley.

The girl fired two rounds, one of which hit Kelley in the chest.

Deputies noted that “Kelley had threatened Nierman repeatedly and that on August 4, he assaulted her and fired a gun several times inside the home to threaten and terrorize her.”

Deputies also pointed out that Kelley was a felon who maintained possession of firearms and even carried one on his person, although he was legally barred from doing so.

Kelley had at least two “active domestic violence protection orders” at the time he was killed. Both orders were tied to women in Indiana and Ohio.

