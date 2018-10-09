Trump Supporters Shout ‘Lock Her Up’ in Response to Dianne Feinstein

Supporters of President Donald Trump recycled a familiar chant on Tuesday during a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa – one usually reserved for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump criticized Senate Democrats for their outrageous tactics to oppose Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, specifically mentioning Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Trump accused Feinstein of leaking the identity of Christine Ford to the media — the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The audience repeatedly chanted “Lock her up!” after booing Feinstein.

Trump chuckled and shook his head as the chants grew louder.

“And I think they’re talking about Feinstein, can you believe it?”

“In other words, did she leak it? One hundred percent,” Trump said before clarifying, “I don’t want to get sued. Ninety-nine percent.”

Trump commented on the midterms: “If you want to drain the swamp you must defeat the Democrats or you’re going to have one hell of a swamp,” Trump said.