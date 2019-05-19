‘We’ve Lost Control of the Border,’ Says Border Patrol Agent

A U.S. Border Patrol agent warned that our nation has “lost control of the border,” during an interview on Fox News Channel.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his role as vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Harris Faulkner, “We’ve lost control of the border, as we are right now.” He continued saying we must come up with a new plan to correct the problems that led to the loss of control of the border.

Garza’s comments came as President Donald Trump prepared to announce his plans for new immigration policies on Thursday. The NBPC vice-president said that his organization’s president, Brandon Judd, would be having a phone conference with the White House to discuss the plan’s potential impact on the border.

“As it is right now, we are having a very hard time at the border,” Garza explained in recognition of the massive numbers of Central American migrant families being apprehended by Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

Faulkner reacted to Garza’s comment about the condition of the border. “You said, ‘We’ve lost control of the border,'” Faulkner challenged. “That is different from what reporting I’ve seen. What do you mean when you say you’ve ‘lost control?'”

“Our Border Patrol chief has mentioned that over 50 percent of our agents are not securing the border and they’re now actually processing, transporting, and carrying for some of these asylum seekers,” Garza explained. “But I would challenge that percentage. I would put that percentage somewhere in the range of 75 percent.”

“What we’re seeing is that we’re not securing the border,” he emphasized. “We’re not out there catching those drug seekers or those drug smugglers or human smugglers.:

Garza cited an example from his own Laredo Sector where agents assigned to an interior checkpoint discovered a tractor-trailer smuggling 120 migrants from five different countries. “We’re getting overrun at the border,” Agent Garza explained. “So yeah, we’ve lost control of the border, Harris.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.