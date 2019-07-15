Migrants Treated with Dignity in Texas, Says Guatemalan Consulate

Guatemalan diplomats claimed that migrants are treated with dignity at the detention facility in South Texas. The statement comes during a time of great controversy as numerous politicians referred to detention centers as concentration camps and claim that migrants undergo humanitarian abuse by U.S. authorities.

This week, officials from the Guatemalan Consulate in McAllen visited a detention center in South Texas where they met with the migrants from that country. The staff provided consular assistance and, in some cases, the consular help was provided in two variations of the Mayan language.

“It was determined that their health is stable and the treatment has been dignified,” the consulate revealed in a prepared statement. “They learned of the process and their rights.”

The statement from the Guatemalan Consulate comes at a time when many U.S. politicians, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Costa (D-NY), have been comparing migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis ⬇️https://t.co/2dWHxb7UuL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Those comments have drawn fierce criticism from pastors, border patrol union representatives, and former government officials who have debunked AOC’s claims.