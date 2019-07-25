EXCLUSIVE: DEA Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexican Border State

Mexican border state authorities arrested a Houston-based drug dealer who is one of the DEA’s “Most Wanted.” The man is now in custody at the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey.

This week, agents with Nuevo Leon’s State Investigations Agency (AEI) arrested Juan Angel “El Juanillo” Guajardo, a Houston-based drug dealer who fled to Monterrey to avoid capture. While details of his case remain sealed, Guajardo is named in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation in Houston.

The arrest took place when DEA agents reached out to AEI for their help in locating Guajardo, a U.S. citizen. Law enforcement sources in Nuevo Leon revealed to Breitbart News that AEI agents tracked down Guajardo to the municipality of Apodaca, where he was hiding with relatives. The fugitive used a variation of his last name as “Martinez Guajardo” to avoid capture. On Monday, AEI agents carried out a raid, where they detained Guajardo and confirmed he was selling drugs in an independent fashion, the source revealed.

As part of a cooperation agreement with U.S. law enforcement agencies, authorities in Nuevo Leon turned over Guajardo for extradition and prosecution in Texas.

Tony Aranda from the Cartel Chronicles contributed to this report.