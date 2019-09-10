Deported Sex Offender Busted After Illegal Re-Entry

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender after he illegally re-entered the U.S. in far West Texas. The man now faces 48 years in prison for an early release violation and federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. The man’s victim was under the age of 13, officials stated.

Ysleta Border Patrol Station agents came upon two vehicles attempting to circumvent an interior immigration checkpoint on Highway 62/180 on September 6. When the agents attempted to stop the vehicles, they took off, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials. The pursuit ended after a few minutes and agents entered into a foot pursuit and search for seven subjects who bailed out of the vehicles and fled into the brush. Agents eventually found five of the seven occupants of the vehicles and placed them in custody.

Officials told Breitbart Texas that three of those arrested were illegal aliens from Mexico and El Salvador. The agents arrested two human smugglers — one a U.S. citizen, the other a U.S. resident alien, officials stated.

Following immigration interviews on the occupants of the two vehicles, the agents determined that they are illegally present in the U.S. and placed them under arrest.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background investigation. During this process agents determined one of the migrants to be a previously deported criminal alien from El Salvador. Records reveal that 43-year-old Mario Aristides Rivas-Marquez has a conviction for “multiple related sex offenses against a victim less than 13-years-old,” officials reported.

Rivas-Marquez received a 50-year prison sentence from a Spotsylvania County, Pennsylvania, court following a conviction on five counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 13, Border Patrol officials said. The court granted the Salvadoran migrant a 48-year suspended sentence with a stipulation that he never return to the U.S. The court ordered that if Rivas-Marquez returned to the U.S. he would “immediately be returned to prison to serve the remaining 48 years of his sentence,” officials stated.

The Salvadoran sex offender now also faces federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal under 8 USC 1326. If convicted on the charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He is being held pending federal prosecution and “other criminal proceedings.”

“U.S. Border Patrol agents at our immigration checkpoints are making a difference every day in keeping our communities safe. On a regular basis, our skilled agents make arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records in the United States.” El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said in a written statement. “In this case, a violent child predator was apprehended by Border Patrol agents before he could commit further acts against innocent children again.”

Officials arrested the suspected human smugglers and seized the vehicles.