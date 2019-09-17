Mexican Army Seizes 223 Pounds of Meth near Arizona Border

Mexican Army elements (SEDENA) in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, seized 223 pounds of methamphetamine at a checkpoint near Arizona. The incident follows two other busts totaling 1,370 pounds earlier this month in the city.

The Ministry of National Defense announced the 223-pounds of meth were discovered inside a commercial truck which originated from Puerto Peñasco, according to local reports over the weekend. The vehicle was subject to a secondary inspection as it traveled in the direction of the Arizona border. The methamphetamine was concealed inside clear plastic bags within boxes of red ceramic roofing tile. Army personnel arrested the driver for an eventual determination of criminal charges. The estimated value of the seizure was $1.3 million.

Mexican security officials recently announced the seizure of 7,848 pounds of methamphetamine in three separate actions. The busts occurred in the states of Sinaloa and Sonora earlier this month, to include 1,370 pounds of meth seized in San Luis Río Colorado.

Breitbart Texas reported on the discovery of four different clandestine meth labs in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which is home base for the Sinaloa Cartel. In June, security elements discovered the clandestine lab in rural Alcoyonqui, resulting in the seizure of 220 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 1,717 gallons of chemical precursors. Breitbart Texas reported on multiple labs recently seized in the area. Those included a case earlier in July when security personnel discovered a plant connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. Officials estimated the haul to be worth $170 million.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce completed work assignments in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year tour in Monterrey, Mexico, for the U.S. Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program. As the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico in charge of the Mexican states of, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas) You can follow him on Twitter or reach him at robertrarce@gmail.com.