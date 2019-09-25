Two Human Smuggling Stash Houses Found in South Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector joined local sheriff’s deputies to rescue migrants from two human smuggling stash houses near the Texas border with Mexico.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents received information about a possible human smuggling stash house on September 15. The agents coordinated with deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the tip, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents and deputies arrived at the residence in Mission, Texas, and discovered “seven illegal aliens residing inside,” officials reported. The agents conducted immigration interviews. The interview revealed the migrants came to the U.S. from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. The agents took the migrants into custody and transported them to the station for processing on immigration violations.

Two days later, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office contacted McAllen Station agents. The sheriff’s office requested assistance in a welfare check on a residence in Mission. The agents joined the deputies at the residence and made contact with the occupants of the home, officials stated. The agents found several suspected illegal aliens inside the home.

Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration interview which revealed the nine migrants inside the home were Chinese nationals illegally present in the U.S., officials said.

The agents placed the nine Chinese migrants under arrest and transported them to the McAllen Station for processing.

Breitbart Texas reports regularly on the abuses of migrants in human smuggling stash houses. Migrants being held in stash houses along the border, and further into the U.S. interior, are frequently abused and extorted for additional smuggling fees. Women are frequently raped and men assaulted while families of the migrants are extorted for additional funds, Border Patrol officials previously stated.