A Border Patrol agent working near the Texas Border fired multiple shots at a group of migrants who attacked during a traffic stop. Two gunshots fired by the agent struck one of the attacking migrants.

A Border Patrol agents initiated a traffic stop on Highway 349 near Dryden, Texas, on Wednesday morning. The vehicle contained approximately ten illegal aliens being smuggled into the U.S., according to information obtained from the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

After the agent initiated the traffic stop, the group of migrants got out of the vehicle and attacked the agent, the sheriff’s office reported. The agent fired multiple rounds striking one of the migrants two times. The other migrants then fled on foot.

The agent sustained injuries during the attack, the sheriff’s office stated. Officials transported the agent to a local hospital where doctors treated and later released him. Officials have not disclosed the condition of the migrant.

Sheriff Keith Hughes’ office stated that a manhunt is underway for the migrants who fled into the brush.

Sheriff Hughes reports that human smuggling is on the increase in his county. “Before last year, apprehensions of Illegal aliens would average with numbers somewhere between 20 and 30,” Hughes stated in a post on Facebook. “Last year that number bounced up to almost 100.”

Earlier this week, he reported the apprehension by his deputies of 17 migrants during a 24-hour period. Additionally, his deputies arrested two U.S. citizens on human smuggling charges. His department turned over the 17 migrants to his “partners with Border Patrol.”

“Keep in mind yesterday’s numbers for one day bring us close to the yearly numbers prior to last year,” the West Texas sheriff stated. “It’s been a busy year and we are just moving into the historically busy season.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to the sheriff’s office and to U.S. Border Patrol officials for additional information on this attack on the Border Patrol agent and the condition of the wounded migrant. An immediate response was not available.