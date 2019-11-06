Unresponsive Migrant Woman Rescued near Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman who became unresponsive after being found with a group of other migrants near the Texas border.

An Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agent patrolling the border encountered a group of migrants who had recently crossed the border from Mexico. The agent took the group into custody and began to walk them toward his vehicle, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

As they approached the patrol vehicle, one of the migrant women collapsed and became unresponsive. The agent cared for the woman until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a local hospital, officials reported.

Doctors treated the woman and later released her to Border Patrol agents.

During processing, agents identified the woman as a Honduran national traveling with two children. The children are reported to be six and 17 years of age. The migrant group will be processed according to CBP guidelines.

“Agents continue to apprehend individuals with preexisting medical conditions,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Thankfully, the swift response of agents helped save the woman’s life.”

During Fiscal Year 2019, which ended on September 30, Border Patrol agents rescued 4,911 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. Officials said this is an increase of more than 15 percent over the previous year’s number and more than 3,400 more than those rescued in FY17.

They didn’t ask these individuals what their nationality was,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan stated in an October press conference in El Paso. “They didn’t ask these individuals if they were entering this country illegally. That never happened and it never does in these circumstances.”

“What these men and women saw was a human being in need of help and in distress and they immediately went into action 4,900 times and they risked their own lives to save these individuals.”