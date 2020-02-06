Texas Authorities Seek Gunmen After Border Area Shootout

Texas authorities are on high alert after a team of five gunmen stormed a rural border-area home and held victims for money. A shootout also occurred with the homeowner. The gunmen reportedly fled the scene thereafter.

The shootout took place on Wednesday afternoon near Sullivan City, Texas, when a team of five in ski masks raided a home near Business 83 and El Pinto Road, information released by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office revealed. One of the five is believed to have sustained a gunshot injury as he left the scene.

Somos Noticias spoke with Selena Sandoval, the homeowner’s daughter, who claimed that she was out of the house when the gunmen held up her parents and brother for money. When one invader became distracted, her father wrestled a firearm loose and exchanged rounds.

Three gunmen left in an SUV while two others ran into nearby brush. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mario Lopez said local hospitals are on alert for patients presenting suspicious wounds.

Home invasions are already a security concern in south Texas. The region sees a constant flow of drugs and human smuggling. Invaders typically appear in teams at rural homes or stash houses looking for cash, drugs, or migrants for extortion schemes. Often, home invasions go unreported until gunfire is exchanged or the wrong address is targeted.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.