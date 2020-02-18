Migrants Stuffed in Trunk During Failed Arizona Human Smuggling Effort

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended five migrants and an alleged American citizen human smuggler during an attempt to move the men into the U.S. interior. The bust occurred on the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona.

Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration traffic stop at the Tucson city limits on February 13. As the agent approached the vehicle, he observed a person lying on the floor of the rear seats. The agent determined that person to be an illegal immigrant, according to Tucson Sector officials.

The agent carried out a search of the vehicle and found four additional migrants packed inside the trunk. The agent arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and the five passengers. Immigration interviews confirmed four of the men came to the U.S. from Mexico — the fifth from Guatemala, officials reported.

“The dangerous tactic of smuggling humans in a trunk is an ongoing trend,” Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “It demonstrates the lack of value smuggling organizations place on the lives of illegal aliens.”

Border Patrol officials seized the vehicle and placed the alleged smuggler in custody pending charges for human smuggling in violation of 8 USC 1324. If convicted, the driver could spend up to 10 years in federal prison.

Agents processed the five migrants for removal under CBP guidelines.

“U.S. Border Patrol officials warn that placing humans in a vehicle’s trunk or bed can be extremely dangerous,” officials stated. “The risks, including carbon monoxide poisoning and serious injury or death in the event of a vehicle collision, increase when people are hidden in compartments to avoid detection by law enforcement officials.”

