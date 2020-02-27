Mexico Welcomes Cruise Ship Rejected in Jamaica for Coronavirus Fears

Mexico’s federal government welcomed an Italian cruise ship that was rejected in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands amid fears of a possible Coronavirus case. The ship docked in Cozumel where health officials are expected to check passengers before disembarking.

We cannot discriminate,” said in Spanish Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his daily morning press conference. “If there is any case detected it will be dealt with. We have information that there is no possibility of that, but anyways we cannot be inhumane.”

The ship MSC Meraviglia, with approximately 4,500 passengers and 1,500 crew, recently sailed out of Miami. However, according to Milenio this week, the ship had not been allowed to dock in Jamaica or the Caymans after one passenger became ill and was suspected of carrying Coronavirus (Covid-19). That has since been denied by the cruise liner who claims that the passenger suffered from Type -A Flu and is making a recovery.

As of Thursday morning, the ship remains docked in Cozumel with passengers not allowed to disembark as health officials prepared the screening and interview process, local newspaper NotiCaribe reported.

Currently, Mexico does not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus, however, on Wednesday evening, the Health Secretariat released an update claiming there was one suspicious case in Mexico City. Tests are pending in that case. Mexico has disclosed 18 suspicious cases that were all eventually cleared.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report