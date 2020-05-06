VIDEOS: Mexican National Guardsmen Extort Drug Dealer with Grenade Threats

Members of Mexico’s National Guard are purportedly seen in uniform via surveillance video extorting a drug dealer in the border state of Sonora.

The case apparently took place this week in downtown Obregon when a squad of National Guardsmen arrived at a home and demanded money. A street-level drug dealer living at that house refused the demands. Relatives of the dealer leaked the videos to prevent future threats.

“Just slide some money under the door and we will leave you alone,” one of the soldiers says in Spanish. “Just slide some money and we will let you work in peace.”

Se acabó la corrupción dijo @lopezobrador_ y formó su propia @GN_MEXICO_

Pero aquí se aprecian exigiendo dinero a un presunto delincuente a cambió de dejarlo operar; los hechos se presume ocurrieron en la Col. Centro de #CdObregon #Sonora

Video 1 de 2 pic.twitter.com/kWGpE3YOXN — Loba_Indomable (@IndomableLoba) May 4, 2020

In a second video, the National Guardsmen threaten the drug dealer with grenades on his doorstep.

Se acabó la corrupción dijo @lopezobrador_ y formó su propia @GN_MEXICO_

Pero aquí se aprecian exigiendo dinero a un presunto delincuente a cambió de dejarlo operar; los hechos se presume ocurrieron en la Col. Centro de #CdObregon #Sonora

Video 2 de 2 pic.twitter.com/ZtCztN1fn1 — Loba_Indomable (@IndomableLoba) May 4, 2020

Hours after the videos hit social media, the National Guard released a statement claiming the institution was outraged and involved individuals would be turned over for prosecution.

Con absoluta indignación observamos hoy un video que circula en redes en el que se aprecia a elementos de esta institución en #Sonora, realizar conductas alejadas totalmente de las leyes, principios y valores de la #GuardiaNacional. — Guardia Nacional (@GN_MEXICO_) May 5, 2020

Mexico’s National Guard is the umbrella institution that recently absorbed select police and military forces after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office. Since inception, the institution has been marred with corruption scandals.

As Breitbart Texas reported exclusively,National Guardsmen were captured in another surveillance video in 2019 extorting a former street-level drug dealer in Nuevo Leon.

Most recently, a group of National Guardsmen were exposed in Puebla eating lunch with suspected members of an organized crime family.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Jose Luis Lara from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report