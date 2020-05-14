Five Bangladeshi Migrants Apprehended Crossing Border into Arizona

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of men who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona. Agents identified the five men as Bangladeshi nationals.

Yuma Station agents patrolling the border near the levee on Tuesday apprehended a group of five migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents conducted medical screenings in the field and cleared the men to travel with agents to the Yuma Station, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During processing, the agents identified the five men as Bangladeshi nationals. “Yuma Sector agents conducted thorough interviews and screenings, which resulted in negative matches through the National Targeting Center and Terrorist Screening Center,” officials said in a written statement.

All five of the Bangladeshi nationals now face federal charges for immigration violations.

In January, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Bangladeshi nationals along with a group of migrants from two other countries. The group of foreign nationals apprehended on January 9 included five Chinese, three Bangladeshi, five Haitians, and a cartel member who was wounded in a gun battle with Mexican state police.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on a surge of Bangladeshi nationals being smuggled into the Laredo Sector. During Fiscal Year 2018, human smugglers moved nearly 700 Bangladeshi nationals into the Laredo Border Patrol Sector.

Several Bangladeshi nationals living in Mexico were arrested for their alleged roles in the smuggling chain that led the migrants from Bangladesh to South America, where they were forced to march through the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama. The men claimed they were not given food for days as they made their way through the dense jungle. Some reported seeing human skeletons along the way.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.