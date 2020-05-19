Newspaper Director, Bodyguard Die in Mexican Border State Shooting

The director of a newspaper publishing group and a police officer died this past weekend in a shooting in Sonora. The attack comes as the region suffers from a dramatic increase in violence.

Jorge Miguel Armenta, the director of newspapers from the Obson publishing group, died in a shooting in Obregon, Sonora. According to Proceso Magazine, Armenta was leaving a restaurant at the time. The publisher was already under police protection. The officers tried to fight off the attackers, but one died and a second sustained injuries.

En #CdObregón, Se confirma ataque armado que cobró la vida de Jorge Armenta, Dir de #MediosObson y un elemento de la #PoliciaMunicipal, en el mismo hecho resultó lesionado un Comandante ya recibe atención médica. En un momento más información. Las autoridades atienden los hechos — #FGJESonora (@fgjesonora) May 16, 2020

Cartel gunmen near Caborca also tried to shoot down a state police helicopter. Proceso published cell phone footage of the attack from within the helicopter. An officer can be seen fighting back with a rifle.

#Video | Un grupo de delincuentes que opera en el Desierto de Altar intentó derribar el helicóptero oficial de la Policía Estatal de Seguridad Pública. Los policías lograron esquivar y repeler el ataque. pic.twitter.com/7GD1SS4kk7 — Proceso (@proceso) May 18, 2020

Also in Sonora, a former mayor from Magdalena died after his vehicle was caught in a highway shootout. Alfonso Robles, who hailed from Mexico’s Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI), and another individual with him died after their vehicle was struck several times.

Condenamos enérgicamente el asesinato de @ponchorobles6, Ex Presidente Municipal de Magdalena de Kino.

Exigimos a las autoridades correspondientes una investigación exhaustiva de este lamentable hecho.

Nuestras condolencias a familiares y amigos.

Descanse en paz. — PRI (@PRI_Nacional) May 15, 2020

