20 Percent of Mexican Coronavirus Patients Are Medical Professionals

Mexican officials revealed that more than 11,300 health care staffers across the nation contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the pandemic arrived. The country has more than 54,000 cases, suggesting a discrepancy in official totals or that 1 in 5 are health care professionals.

During the daily news conference, Mexico’s Epidemiology Director Jose Luis Alomia revealed the total number of health care workers who contracted the disease is 11,394. Alomia also said there are another 8,275 undergoing testing.

Of those 11,394 sick workers, 2,790 were reported within the last 14 days and are considered active, Alomia said.

During the same conference, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell said Mexico only has 54,346 cases. Lopez Gatell was widely accused of playing number games to justify fewer tests.

Al 19 de mayo de 2020 hay 54,346 casos confirmados, 11,767 confirmados activos y 29,450 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 101,979 negativos, 5,666 defunciones confirmadas, 733 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 185,775 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/kkF9jAFFsU — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 20, 2020

Lopez Gatell admitted his stats do not account for private hospitals, a practice that pushed some states to release their own figures.

