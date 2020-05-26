Two Migrants Saved from Drowning in California Border Canal

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants from almost drowning in California border canals near Calexico late last week. The migrants were attempting to illegally enter the United States when they got in trouble with the swift-moving water.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday night, a Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operator observed two people attempting to illegally enter the United States by crossing the All American Canal about eight miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials. The RVSS operator notified Border Patrol agents of the illegal border crossing in progress and that one of the migrants was struggling to stay afloat.

The second migrant made it across the All American Canal and entered the Briar Canal and began to have trouble with the currents.

The agents arrived on scene and heard the man in the Briar Canal screaming for help, officials said. The agents determined the man to be in immediate danger of drowning and immediately engaged in a rescue operation.

The agents deployed a life-saving rope rescue bag into the canal and successfully pulled the drowning man to the bank. They then extracted him from the canal and placed him in custody for illegally entering the United States.

Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents also responded to the scene and turned to the man in the All American Canal who had become physically exhausted and could no longer swim, officials stated. One of the agents donned a personal flotation device and at risk to his own life, entered the canal. He reached the second man in time and pulled him out of the canal.

The BORSTAR agents, trained as EMTs, assessed the men medically and determined they needed no additional attention. The agents placed both illegal immigrants, identified as Mexican nationals, into custody.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the two men were quickly processed, screened medically and for criminal history and, once cleared, returned to Mexico.

