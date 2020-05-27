Armed Human Smuggler, Deported Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed human smuggler and a two-time deported child sex offender in Southern California over Memorial Day weekend in separate incidents.

Calexico Station Border Patrol Agents patrolling the border about 18 miles west of the Calexico West Port of Entry early on Saturday morning encountered a man they believed had illegally crossed the border from Mexico. During an immigration interview, they identified the man as a Mexican national who had illegally entered the U.S., according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

After an initial medical screening, the agents took the Mexican man to the Calexico Station for a biometric background investigation. During a records check, the agent discovered that a court in Santa Clara, California, convicted the man for “Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child” in July 2007, officials reported. The court sentenced the man with an extensive criminal history to one year in jail following the conviction. Records also revealed that immigration officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed the Mexican national on two previous occasions. Officials did not disclose the dates of the previous removals.

Agents place the man under arrest and he will be prosecuted under 8 USC 1326 for illegal re-entry of removed aliens, officials stated.

Late Sunday night, agents assigned to the Highway 86 Immigration Checkpoint near Salton City, California, observed a gray Hyundai Sonata approaching for inspection. The agents referred the driver, a U.S. citizen female, to a secondary inspection station. During the secondary inspection, the agents identified the two back-seat passengers as illegal aliens from Mexico.

The agents searched the driver and her front-seat female U.S. citizen passenger. They found a loaded handgun in the waistband of the female passenger.

The agents arrested the two women for alien smuggling under 8 USC 1324. The two Mexican men will be removed to their home country under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this fiscal year which began on October 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 36 illegal aliens who had received convictions or who were wanted for sexual offenses. Many of these had illegally re-entered the United States after being removed following their convictions.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.